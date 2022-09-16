NATIONAL

Charred body of 24-year-old woman found in Peshawar graveyard

By Staff Report

A charred body of a woman reportedly kidnapped and killed in Peshawar’s Badaber area was found in the provincial capital on Friday.

The 24-year-old daughter of a man named Israr had gone missing three days ago. Relatives of the deceased found the mutilated body in a graveyard earlier today and reported the police.

The police have formed a committee to investigate the incident. However, residents of the area are protesting against the incident and have closed the Indus Highway for traffic.

The relatives of the deceased are protesting by keeping the body on Kohat road and have refused to move until the police take action.

This is the second such case reported in the area.

In 2020, a seven-year-old girl was murdered and her charred body was later found near a graveyard in the Badaber area.

According to the police, the girl had left her home to buy candy from a nearby store.

After the incident, the capital city police officer (CCPO) Peshawar took notice and formed a special team, under the supervision of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) investigation, to arrest the accused.

The suspect was reportedly the girl’s neighbour.

