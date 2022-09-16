NATIONAL

KP Tourism Authority plans to return rest houses to relevant depts

By Staff Report

Dozens of rest houses transferred to the Tourism and Culture Authority were closed for the past 03 and now a plan is under consideration to return it relevant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government departments.

A total of 138 rest houses were transferred to the authority but now dozens are ready to be returned.

The authority claimed that several rest houses could not be utilised due to its location as they’re away from tourist destinations and now planning is underway to return it to relevant KP government departments.

However, according to government sources, the authority would have earned millions of revenue annually, if the rest houses were outsourced on time.

On the directions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the rest houses from all the administrative departments, including police and Frontier Corps were transferred to the tourism authority to use it for tourism promotion in scenic valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the authority fails to use it accordingly and it is being claimed that most of the rest houses were away from tourism spots. As a result, the rest houses are now in dilapidated state due to lack of use for the past three years.

The KP Tourism and Culture Authority claims that some of the rest houses were already dilapidated when they were handed over to the authority and
needed huge resources for its restoration.

