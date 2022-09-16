NATIONAL

Govt to hold talks with IFIs for floods assistance after damage assessment

By Shahzad Paracha
Stranded people are evacuated along with their livestock from flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that the government will hold talks with International Financial Institutions (IFIs) including the IMF for economic assistance after assessing the damage caused by the flood.

She stated this while briefing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance which met under the chair of Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh.

Ayesha Pasha said that Pakistan has received $3.9 billion so far under the IMF program while another $2.6 billion would be provided by June next year. The chairman committee questioned the State minister on what conditions the IMF agreement was made.

Committee member Syed Hussain Tariq questioned those who are making money from rising dollars. Another member of committee Burgess Tahir said what are the conditions due to which the growth of the economy is not increasing.

State minister for finance replied that when our government took the reign, the external resources of the country were so low that they were not able to meet the needs without going into the IMF program, so the restoration of the IMF program was a priority. The IMF will conduct the ninth review in late November or early December, she replied.

She also said that we have made an agreement with the IMF for the imposition of petroleum levy but the most important was to save a nuclear power from bankruptcy are by making difficult decisions. If we did not take difficult decisions, the country would have gone into a lot of trouble, she added.

The IMF conditions include giving the management plan to reduce the circulating debt, the Public Finance Management Act, the Single Treasury Account, the State Bank Act, the law to protect against losses in government institutions, anti-money laundering and tax-related provisions, she explained.

She also said that the IMF reinstated the program based on the conditions included tax reforms in the 2022-23 budget, generation of provincial surplus and increasing the energy prices. The condition also included withdrawing the petrol subsidy given by the previous government.

She said that there are five conditions for the upcoming 9th review which include increase in electricity prices, not giving tax amnesty, discouraging the culture of tax evasion and generating a Rs153 billion primary surplus budget.

The state minister also informed that the burden of additional taxes will fall on the rich and the expenditure will be controlled through the austerity program.

BISP’s budget of Rs 364 billion will not be reduced and the government will not borrow directly from the State Bank, while spending on health and education will not be reduced, she added.

The federal government has assured to implement the 14 structural benchmarks set by the global lender during 10th and 11th review talks till June next year.

Dr. Pasha, while denying the rumours regarding the promulgation of a mini-budget, highlighted that the government hasn’t planned to bring a mini-budget as yet. However, the government could revise the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in case of a surge in expenditures.

While shedding light on the economic loss caused by the recent floods, Dr. Pasha said that the ground realities of Pakistan have changed as a result of the floods and the government is currently estimating the damage caused by the flood and the government will hold talks with multilateral and bilateral international institutions including the IMF for economic assistance after assessing the damage caused by the flood.

She mentioned that the coalition government will achieve an annual tax target of more than Rs 7.4 trillion despite the flood situation in the country. Criticizing the PTI government, the minister highlighted that they had violated agreement with the IMF. 

Contrary to the assurance given to the IMF, the budget deficit exceeded Rs 1.6 trillion during the fiscal year 2022. However, the incumbent government has committed with the IMF to achieve a primary budget surplus target of Rs 153 billion, she added.

Member Operation NDMA told the committee that Balochistan has received 436 percent more rains and Sindh 465 percent and the pattern of rains in monsoon has changed. He said that due to floods and rains, 1508 deaths have been reported so far.

Similarly 12418 kilometers of national highways have been badly affected and 390 bridges have been destroyed  while more than 1.8 million houses have been destroyed due to floods.

While discussing the Effects of high inflation during the current fiscal year and rising dollar rate, the Committee directed the State Bank to keep a vigilant eye on their rising trend. The Committee was of the view that the State Bank should exercise its authority and control the problems.

The Chairman Standing Committee said that an increase in interest rate was not a solution to control inflation besides inflow of dollars should be encouraged through exports.  

The Committee was apprised by the Deputy Governor State Bank that inflation was a huge problem and in order to address it, its root causes had to be addressed. 

He said that global increase in prices of commodities and natural calamities had affected the supply chain. He also apprised about the increase in interest rate, restriction on import of luxury items and facilitation to the exporters/importers. 

Apprising about the increase in the rate of dollar, he said that the SBP does not fix the price of dollars and it is based on the market.

He said that the State Bank had taken various administrative measures to check the price of dollars in the open market.

He also informed that there was a significant difference between outflow and inflow of dollars. 

Shahzad Paracha

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Death toll from catastrophic floods crosses 1,500

-- 92,000 infected of water-borne diseases get treatment KARACHI: Death toll from catastrophic floods crossed 1,500 on Friday as over 92,000 among displaced citizens in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Huge funds needed to rebuild schools destroyed in floods, education experts

ISLAMABAD: Educationists and experts have stressed on rehabilitating and rebuilding the education infrastructure destroyed in the recent floods to minimize the learning losses. They were...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prices of 30 essential items rose last week: PBS inflation report

ISLAMABAD: Prices of 30 items went by in the last week while the weekly inflation rate dropped by 0.19%, data issued by the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

King Salman Relief Centre launches relief campaign for flood victims in Pakistan

King Salman Relief Centre has launched campaign “The Saudi People's Campaign for the Relief of Flood Victims in Pakistan” by establishing Air Bridge to...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notices on centre, investigators in Gill’s plea against torture

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to federal government and investigators along with relevant record in a petition filed by PTI...
Read more
NATIONAL

Charred body of 24-year-old woman found in Peshawar graveyard

A charred body of a woman reportedly kidnapped and killed in Peshawar's Badaber area was found in the provincial capital on Friday. The 24-year-old daughter of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notices on centre, investigators in Gill’s plea against torture

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to federal government and investigators along with relevant record in a petition filed by PTI...

Charred body of 24-year-old woman found in Peshawar graveyard

KP Tourism Authority plans to return rest houses to relevant depts

Govt to hold talks with IFIs for floods assistance after damage assessment

