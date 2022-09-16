NATIONAL

Scholars call for flood victims’ help in Friday sermons

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and Mashaykh belonging from all schools of thought called for flood victims’ help in their Friday sermons across the country.

On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), the scholars urged the philanthropists to extend all out support to the people facing critical situation due to monsoon rains and flash floods in various areas of the country.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the winter season was near the corner and the flood affected people were left to live under an open sky.

He said it was a high time to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty by helping the people in need as “service to humanity is a service to God.”

Appreciating the religious organizations carrying out welfare work in the flood-hit areas, Ashrafi urged them to accelerate the relief and rehabilitation activities in a bid to get them back to a normal life as soon as possible.

He also appealed the ‘Sahib-e-Nisab’ to pay their Zakat in advance to support the affected people as they were under severe financial crisis due this natural calamity.

“Allah Almighty would reward the philanthropists twice, first for paying their Zakat and second for helping their fellow beings at this trying time, “he added.

Ashrafi also urged the people who want to perform Nafli worships such as Umrah, Hajj or pay homage to other sacred places abroad to donate their savings for relief and rehabilitation of their flood affected brethren.

Previous articlePM, Azerbaijan president express resolve for cooperation in trade, energy
Next articleGovt to hold talks with IFIs for floods assistance after damage assessment
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Death toll from catastrophic floods crosses 1,500

-- 92,000 infected of water-borne diseases get treatment KARACHI: Death toll from catastrophic floods crossed 1,500 on Friday as over 92,000 among displaced citizens in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Huge funds needed to rebuild schools destroyed in floods, education experts

ISLAMABAD: Educationists and experts have stressed on rehabilitating and rebuilding the education infrastructure destroyed in the recent floods to minimize the learning losses. They were...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prices of 30 essential items rose last week: PBS inflation report

ISLAMABAD: Prices of 30 items went by in the last week while the weekly inflation rate dropped by 0.19%, data issued by the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

King Salman Relief Centre launches relief campaign for flood victims in Pakistan

King Salman Relief Centre has launched campaign “The Saudi People's Campaign for the Relief of Flood Victims in Pakistan” by establishing Air Bridge to...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC serves notices on centre, investigators in Gill’s plea against torture

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to federal government and investigators along with relevant record in a petition filed by PTI...
Read more
NATIONAL

Charred body of 24-year-old woman found in Peshawar graveyard

A charred body of a woman reportedly kidnapped and killed in Peshawar's Badaber area was found in the provincial capital on Friday. The 24-year-old daughter of a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC serves notices on centre, investigators in Gill’s plea against torture

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to federal government and investigators along with relevant record in a petition filed by PTI...

Charred body of 24-year-old woman found in Peshawar graveyard

KP Tourism Authority plans to return rest houses to relevant depts

Govt to hold talks with IFIs for floods assistance after damage assessment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.