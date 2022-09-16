NATIONAL

PM, Azerbaijan president express resolve for cooperation in trade, energy

By Staff Report

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday expressed their mutual resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade, energy and defence.

In a meeting held on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Heads of State meeting in Samarkand, the two side also emphasized strengthening the links in the fields of education and people-to-people contacts.

PM Sharif underlined the importance of unlocking the existing potential in the relationship by boosting bilateral engagement in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, information technology and tourism.

He expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support and solidarity with Pakistan as well as provision of generous financial assistance for the flood affected people.

He highlighted that the massive natural disaster caused by climate change called for urgent action by the international community to address this global threat.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan had exemplary relations, deeply embedded in common history, faith and culture.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support to Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh and congratulated on the historic success in liberation of its occupied territories.

The prime minister also expressed condolences on the recent martyrdom of 71 Azeri servicemen in an unprovoked attack by Armenia.

He reiterated support for Azerbaijan’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law and in protection of its territorial integrity.

Both leaders extended an invitation to each other for visits at an early date.

Staff Report

