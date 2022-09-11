Sports

National Basketball Women’s C’ship from Oct 3

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) would be holding the National Basketball Women’s Championship 2022 here at the Laiquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex from October 3 to 7.

According to Ouj-e-Zahoor, General Secretary, FBBA as many as eight teams would fight for the top honour in the five day competition. “Eight teams have been divided into two pools. Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta are bracketed in Pool A while Pakistan Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts Federal Basketball Association are placed in Pool B.”

Each two teams from both groups would qualify for the semifinals, to be played on October 6 at the same venue while 3rd position play-off and final will be played on October 7.

The programme of opening and closing ceremonies was being finalized. On October 3 Islamabad would face Lahore in the opening fixture of the championship.

Schedule, October 3, 2022 (Day-1): Lahore vs Islamabad at 4 pm; Karachi vs Rawalpindi at 5 pm; Wapda vs Quetta at 6 pm; Army vs Peshawar at 7 pm.

October 4, 2022 (Day-2): Wapda vs Rawalpindi at 4 pm; Army vs Islamabad at 5;00 pm; Karachi vs Quetta at 6 pm; Lahore vs Peshawar 7 pm.

October 5, 2022 (Day-3): Wapda vs Karachi at 4 pm; Rawalpindi vs Quetta at 5 pm; Islamabad vs Peshawar at 6 pm; Army vs Lahore at 7 pm.

October 6, 2022 (Day-4): Winners Group A vs Runner-ups Group B at 5 pm; Winners Group B vs Runner-ups Group B at 6 pm.

October 7, 2022 (Day-5): Third position match at 4 pm; Championship match (final) at 6 pm.

