Sports

Australia’s Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith century

By Agencies

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA: A Steve Smith century helped give retiring Australia skipper Aaron Finch a winning send-off Sunday with a 25-run victory in the final one-day international against New Zealand at Cairns.

Chasing the home team’s 267-5, built on the back of Smith’s masterful 105, the Blacks Caps were all out for 242 in the last over with Mitchell Starc taking 3-60.

It capped a disappointing Chappell-Hadlee series for the visitors. Australia won the opening game by two wickets before a 113-run thrashing of the Black Caps in the second.

“For us to get to 260 after probably our slowest start ever was just amazing,” said Finch, who was out for five in his 146th and last ODI. “Our bowling has been good, everyone has contributed.

“Been a fun ride, I’ve loved every bit of it,” he added of his ODI career.

New Zealand started the chase confidently, racing to 49 before Sean Abbott temped Devon Conway (21) into a drive that Smith caught.

Cameron Green accounted for opener Finn Allen after a breezy 35, caught low by Josh Hazlewood to leave them 57-2 in the 12th over.

Some unplayable bowling starved New Zealand of runs with Alex Carey stumping Tom Latham for 10 off Adam Zampa’s spin and Smith taking a comfortable catch to remove Daryl Mitchell (16) off Hazlewood.

When skipper Kane Williamson was run out for 27 after a comical mix up with Glenn Phillips they were in trouble at 112-5.

But a 61-run partnership between Phillips and Jimmy Neesham (36) then a 51-run stand with Mitchell Santner left them needing 46 from the last five overs and in the hunt.

Phillip’s departure for 47 then Santner for 30 in the space of six balls, both caught near the boundary, ended any chance they had.

“Slightly improved performance but Australia really showed their quality again,” said Williamson. “We need to learn to adjust to conditions quicker and try to put the teams under pressure when we can.” Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in and, after a moment’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Finch was given a guard of honour as he strode to the crease.

He survived a big shout for lbw on one but didn’t last long, bowled by Tim Southee as he attempted a drive from the 13th ball he faced, walking off to a standing ovation.

It ended a career in which he made 5,406 runs at 38.89, hitting 17 centuries to leave him behind only Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner and Mark Waugh (both 18) in the Australian pecking order.

Finch will remain in charge of the Twenty20 side for the World Cup at home next month. His long-time opening partner Warner was rested with Josh Inglis handed an opportunity that he failed to grab, caught behind off Trent Boult for 10.

It left Australia on 16-2 with a nervy Smith and Marnus Labuschagne facing 22 dot balls as they struggled to settle.

But they persevered and built a crucial 118-run partnership before Labuschagne mis-hit a pull shot and was out for 52, caught by Neesham off Boult.

Undeterred, Smith powered to his 12th ODI century off 127 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six before being bowled by Santner. Alex Carey added a composed unbeaten 42.

 

Previous articleEngland set 130 to win South Africa series
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England set 130 to win South Africa series

London: England were set a target of 130 to win the third Test against South Africa, and with it the series, at The Oval...
Read more
Sports

National T20 cup: Central, Southern Punjab win their matches

MULTAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced their first loss of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 as Central Punjab successfully defended 194-runs target at the...
Read more
Sports

Jansen takes career best 5-35 as South Africa bowl out England for 158

LONDON: Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career-best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 just 13 minutes into day four of...
Read more
Sports

Iga Swiatek holds off Ons Jabeur to win US Open Women’s Singles Title

NEW YORK: Good as she’s been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the US Open unsure of what to expect. She complained that women use...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam upbeat to winning Asia Cup final tonight

ISLAMABAD: A day ahead of Pakistan and Sri Lanka final of the 2022 Asia Cup to be held tonight at Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan Cricket...
Read more
Sports

SBP makes arrangements for live screening of Pak-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab has finalized all preparations to show Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Asia Cup final match on country’s biggest screen at National...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

AFP punctures anti-Pakistan propaganda by Indian media outlets

PARIS: Agence France-Presse, a French-based international news agency headquartered in Paris, has exposed baseless propaganda launched by Indian media against Pakistan at the behest...

PAGD to form committee on non-locals registration as voters in IIOJK

Indian troops killing innocent youth in IIOJK: Bashir Andrabi

With republicans at the gates, Charles III meets realm envoys

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.