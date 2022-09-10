Gen Bajwa oversees rescue, relief activities in far-flung areas of Dadu district

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited far flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district on Saturday.

COAS spent time with flood affected people in relief & medical camps. He directed the formation for providing 5000 tents to flood affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas.

COAS also interacted with troops busy in rescue & relief activities. Later, COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Mehar and Manchar Lake.