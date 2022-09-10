Sports

England’s Robinson sparks South Africa collapse in third Test

By Agencies

LONDON: Ollie Robinson took four wickets as South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse in the third and deciding Test against England at the Oval on Saturday after cricket paid its respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The Proteas were 69-6 at lunch on the third day, although this represented a recovery from 36-6, with Sussex seamer Robinson returning fine figures of 4-21 in eight overs.

South Africa’s Khaya Zondo, in for the dropped Aiden Markram, was 21 not out in his first Test innings, with the recalled Marco Jansen unbeaten on 17.

With the opening day washed out without a ball bowled and no play on Friday following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday, concerns had been expressed as to whether the game could be completed inside three days.

But that ignored the fact that this three-match series was level at 1-1 after South Africa thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s inside three days before the hosts needed a similar amount of time to win the second Test at Old Trafford by an innings and 85 runs.

Although there had been no play Thursday, the toss had taken place, with England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first.

The continuing overcast conditions at the Oval again favoured England’s quicks and after a minute’s silence had been observed in memory of the Queen, with the first rendition at a sporting event of ‘God Save the King’ — Britain’s now altered national anthem given Charles III is the new monarch — play resumed under leaden skies.

A fallible top order has long been a problem for the Proteas and so it proved again on Saturday. South Africa captain Dean Elgar, his team’s most experienced batsman, was bowled between bat and pad for just one by a fine Robinson delivery.

England great James Anderson then had Sarel Erwee, Elgar’s opening partner, caught behind for a duck. Keegan Petersen (12) offered brief resistance before he was clean bowled leaving a Robinson delivery.  Ryan Rickelton (11), recalled in place of the injured Rassie van der Dussen, was lured into a drive by Stuart Broad to give wicketkeeper Ben Foakes another simple catch on his Surrey home ground. South Africa had lost four wickets inside the first hour’s play and Robinson then struck twice after drinks with Kyle Verreynne (nought) and Wiaan Mulder (three) both caught behind.

But Zondo, who lofted left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s third ball for a fine straight six, and Jansen prevented further collapse.

 

Previous articleChina, Pakistan share weal and woe: Amb Nong Rong
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Northern, Balochistan begin Multan leg with victories in Kingdom Valley National T-20 Cup

MULTAN: The Multan leg of Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 kicked off at Multan cricket stadium with a scintillating contest between Northern and...
Read more
Sports

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

DUBAI: Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in Sunday's final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament...
Read more
Sports

Australia captain Finch announces retirement from one-day cricket

SYDNEY: Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch announced his unexpected retirement from one-day cricket Saturday after a lean run with the bat, saying it was...
Read more
Sports

Clinical Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup fixture

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a half century, helping his team beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup Super Four...
Read more
Sports

‘The great is back’ Pakistan cricketers react to Kohli’s long-awaited century

ISLAMABAD: Indian star batter Virat Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years since that Test match century that came against Bangladesh...
Read more
Sports

UAE police arrest Afghan fans for violence after Pakistan game, impose fines

SHARJAH: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police authorities arrested 97 Afghan nationals for damaging Sharjah stadium infrastructure and fighting around the stadium premises. Also, 117...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab reports 53, KP 44 new coronavirus cases

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: As many as 53 and 44 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces during the past 24...

Dr Qaisar Abbas assumes as UoS VC

Charles III proclaimed king vowing to follow ‘inspiring’ queen

Survey of damages in flood-hit areas in upcoming week: Minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.