England’s Robinson sparks South Africa collapse in third Test

LONDON: Ollie Robinson took four wickets as South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse in the third and deciding Test against England at the Oval on Saturday after cricket paid its respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The Proteas were 69-6 at lunch on the third day, although this represented a recovery from 36-6, with Sussex seamer Robinson returning fine figures of 4-21 in eight overs.

South Africa’s Khaya Zondo, in for the dropped Aiden Markram, was 21 not out in his first Test innings, with the recalled Marco Jansen unbeaten on 17.

With the opening day washed out without a ball bowled and no play on Friday following the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday, concerns had been expressed as to whether the game could be completed inside three days.

But that ignored the fact that this three-match series was level at 1-1 after South Africa thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s inside three days before the hosts needed a similar amount of time to win the second Test at Old Trafford by an innings and 85 runs.

Although there had been no play Thursday, the toss had taken place, with England captain Ben Stokes opting to bowl first.

The continuing overcast conditions at the Oval again favoured England’s quicks and after a minute’s silence had been observed in memory of the Queen, with the first rendition at a sporting event of ‘God Save the King’ — Britain’s now altered national anthem given Charles III is the new monarch — play resumed under leaden skies.

A fallible top order has long been a problem for the Proteas and so it proved again on Saturday. South Africa captain Dean Elgar, his team’s most experienced batsman, was bowled between bat and pad for just one by a fine Robinson delivery.

England great James Anderson then had Sarel Erwee, Elgar’s opening partner, caught behind for a duck. Keegan Petersen (12) offered brief resistance before he was clean bowled leaving a Robinson delivery. Ryan Rickelton (11), recalled in place of the injured Rassie van der Dussen, was lured into a drive by Stuart Broad to give wicketkeeper Ben Foakes another simple catch on his Surrey home ground. South Africa had lost four wickets inside the first hour’s play and Robinson then struck twice after drinks with Kyle Verreynne (nought) and Wiaan Mulder (three) both caught behind.

But Zondo, who lofted left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s third ball for a fine straight six, and Jansen prevented further collapse.