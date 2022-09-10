Sports

Int’l KRL stars reach Landikotal for Flood Relief Football match

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Stars studded Pakistan’s top football team of Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Sunday warmly received at historical Michani Post, Landikotal by the officials of the district administration Khyber, organizers of the Flood Relief Football Match and large number of local football players and spectators.

The 21-members KRL team including officials arrived soon after reaching the Peshawar Motorway Interchange, the squad of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police escorted the team to Haji Ayub Fort, Landikotal for a night stay.

The team will play a fundraising Flood Relief Football match for flood victims on Sunday at 4.00pm. The Flood Relief Football match to be played for the first time in the country to express solidarity with the flood victims on one hand and to generate funds on the other hands.

By expressing solidarity with the flood victims, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Manager of KRL, while talking to APP appreciated Legends of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Jan Sher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Hockey Olympians Rahim Khan, and Musaddiq Hussain and Shahid Khan Shinwari for holding a football match for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Landikotel, Khyber District and Peshawar Sports Complex on September 16, wherein national and international footballers will participate.

“It is very good that the whole of the football family is extending solidarity with the football matches in this hour of need,” Ayaz said. Shahid Khan informed him that the match is aimed to raise funds for flood victims.

Ayaz Butt said football matches would not only promote the sport on one hand besides helping the flood victims on the other hand.  He also appreciated the nephew of Haji Ayub Engineer Noor Alam for hosting the team in Ayub Qila (Fort) at Landikotal Tehsil.

“We also expressed solidarity with the families of flood victims and assured them full support on behalf of the football family in Pakistan,” Ayaz said, adding “KRL Chairman Tahir Ikram allowed the team members to go and participate in this national cause and play the matches for flood victims.” “The players are very enthusiastic and supportive to have their role in supporting the flood victims,” Ayaz Butt said.

Previous article
Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England’s Robinson sparks South Africa collapse in third Test

LONDON: Ollie Robinson took four wickets as South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse in the third and deciding Test against England at the Oval...
Read more
Sports

Northern, Balochistan begin Multan leg with victories in Kingdom Valley National T-20 Cup

MULTAN: The Multan leg of Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 kicked off at Multan cricket stadium with a scintillating contest between Northern and...
Read more
Sports

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

DUBAI: Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in Sunday's final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament...
Read more
Sports

Australia captain Finch announces retirement from one-day cricket

SYDNEY: Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch announced his unexpected retirement from one-day cricket Saturday after a lean run with the bat, saying it was...
Read more
Sports

Clinical Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup fixture

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a half century, helping his team beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup Super Four...
Read more
Sports

‘The great is back’ Pakistan cricketers react to Kohli’s long-awaited century

ISLAMABAD: Indian star batter Virat Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years since that Test match century that came against Bangladesh...
Read more
Must Read

NATIONAL

4 die of dengue as 125 more cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab on Saturday reported 125 new cases of dengue virus across the province during the past 24 hours, raising the total of dengue...

Punjab reports 53, KP 44 new coronavirus cases

Dr Qaisar Abbas assumes as UoS VC

Charles III proclaimed king vowing to follow ‘inspiring’ queen

