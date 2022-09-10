China, Pakistan iron brothers, share weal and woe: Amb Nong Rong

— CSCEC donates food supplies, medicines, cash among flood victims in Sindh

SUKKUR: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Nong Rong said on the occasion that China and Pakistan are true friends and brothers who share weal and woe, and the donations from Chinese enterprises reflected the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan that is rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of food, medicines and cash amounts being supplied among the people of flood-hit areas of Sukkur, Sindh. He said that while Pakistanis are fighting floods, Chinese brethren have come forward to help the people stuck in flood-ravaged areas of the country.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has donated packs comprising large quantity of rice, grain, oil, sugar and other urgently needed living supplies, and promptly distributed these relief food to around 800 nearby poor victims for free.

Mr. Xiao Hua, head of the CSCEC Pakistan PKM project, said that as the largest transportation infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the PKM project has long attached importance to serving local people, actively fulfilled social responsibilities, and actively carried out public welfare activities.

“It is a typical demonstration project to witness the friendly cooperation between China and Pakistan. Disasters are ruthless but people are compassionate. The PKM project team will give full play to its own advantages, resolutely ensure the smooth traffic of PKM project during the disaster, maintain a valuable rescue and escape channel for the Pakistani people, and at the same time do everything possible to support the local flood relief and rescue works, and help our iron brother Pakistan to protect their home,” Mr Xiao Hua added.

This heart-warming activities solved the food shortage problem of these victims and relieved the urgent needs of the local people. Diarrhea, skin infections, respiratory infections, malaria, dengue fever and other diseases often spread after flood, and local villagers urgently need medical assistance.

The PKM project took active action, purchased about 500 boxes of various types of medicines for post-disaster epidemics, organized medical teams to visit nearby villages for free clinics, and carried out free medical and medicine delivery activities to help local villagers understand post-disaster disease prevention and epidemic prevention knowledge and avoid the occurrence of infectious diseases, to ensure the health and food safety of the people in the flooded area.

CSCEC Branch Office in Pakistan also donated Rs 600,000 to the flood-affected people through the All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association to support the local government’s flood relief work.

During the disaster, floods inundated villages and washed-out local roads. Sindh Province is in the hardest hit area of this flood. While Section 1 and 2 of the PKM project in Sindh Province completed their own rescue and disaster relief work, they surveyed the local situation and dispatched a rescue team of 25 people with 11 sets of large-scale machinery and equipment, including loaders, dumpers, excavators and water pumps to help nearby villages to repair roads and relieve floods.

After several days of emergency repairs, 30 kilometers of flood-damaged roads in four nearby villages were opened up, ensuring the smooth movement of local disaster relief personnel. The PKM project also arranged for management personnel to be on duty 24 hours a day to conduct voluntary inspections of surrounding dangerous areas to help local disaster victims in a timely manner.

A villager Mr. Amanullah was very moved when he saw the busy figure of the disaster relief team of the PKM project and said, “Thank you, China State Construction, for providing machinery and equipment to our village, draining the flood water, and clearing our roads, and thank you for helping us during this difficult time.”