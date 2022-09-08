NATIONAL

UAE minister announces $10 million aid for flood-stricken Pakistanis

By Staff Correspondent

United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Thursday announced aid of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan, for which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked him.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE minister for the generous donation for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population.This is the biggest ever donation made so far at the individual level made for the flood survivors of the country, a PM Office press release said. This manifests your deep love for the people of Pakistan and sympathy for the suffering humanity,” the prime minister said in his message to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

PM Shehbaz went on to say that the people of Pakistan would never forget this brotherhood as it would greatly help the country in relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The premier further said the UAE minister’s love for the people of Pakistan was a golden chapter in the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Soon after, DG ISPR also took to its official twitter handle to acknowledge the efforts of UAE minister regarding helping the flood stricken people of Pakistan.

“HH Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of State 4 Tolerance & Coexistence UAE & Chairman Bank Alfalah pledged USD 10 Mn 4fm the Bank in disaster relief for Pak including Army Flood Relief Acct 2 help flood victims. HH & UAE have always helped Pak during difficult times”, stated DG ISPR.

Previous articleUS State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ
Next articleIran halts double entry visas for Pakistani Arba’een pilgrims going to Iraq
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab extending scope of Ehsaas programme to facilitate public: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt starts final process for appointment of heads of OGDCL, PPL

ISLAMABAD: The government has now initiated the final process for regular appointments on top lucrative slots of Managing Directors (MDs)/Chief Executive Officers of Oil...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood-hit farmers eyeing KP Govt for assistance

PESHAWAR: Kamal Ahmad, a 26-year-old farmer of Nowshera district was living a happy and prosperous life until the devastated floods washed away his standing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murad seeks depts action for floodwater drainage as river receding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of different departments tasked with coordination with other relevant departments for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Iran halts double entry visas for Pakistani Arba’een pilgrims going to Iraq

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Iran has decided to halt double entry visas for Pakistani pilgrims going to Iraq for observing Arba'een to avoid inconvenience...
Read more
NATIONAL

US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

A delegation headed by Mr. Derek H. Chollet, Counselor, US State Department called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Murad seeks depts action for floodwater drainage as river receding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of different departments tasked with coordination with other relevant departments for...

Iran halts double entry visas for Pakistani Arba’een pilgrims going to Iraq

UAE minister announces $10 million aid for flood-stricken Pakistanis

US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.