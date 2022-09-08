CITY

Punjab governor, British high commissioner discuss trade

By Monitoring Report

LAHORE: Christian Turner, British high commissioner in Pakistan, called on Baligh ur-Rehman, the governor of Punjab, at his palatial official residence in Lahore on Wednesday and discussed flood situation, environment and promotion of bilateral trade.

The governor thanked the diplomat for expressing solidarity with the victims of unprecedented floods. “The prime minister of Pakistan is taking all the institutions and provinces along for the aid disbursement and rehabilitation of the affected people,” he added.

“Shehbaz Sharif is visiting the damaged areas in far-flung places, and has allocated huge sums for the rehabilitation of the victims,” he said.

The governor also thanked the United Kingdom for the announcement of aid for the flood victims.

He also welcomed the announcement of concessions for Pakistan’s exports under Britain’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) which will come into effect in early 2023.

On the occasion, Turner appreciated the initiative of forming a consortium on the environment in the universities across Punjab.

“Climate change is affecting the whole world including the UK. Working on the environment and climate change is the need of the hour,” the diplomat stressed.

Previous article‘Start my life from zero’: poor face heavy cost of floods
Next articleQatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Start my life from zero’: poor face heavy cost of floods

CHARSADDA: When the swollen Swat River shifted course in late August and roared into Naeem Ullah's village in the northwest, it swept away his...
Read more
KARACHI

ECP says fully prepared to hold Karachi by-polls

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully prepared to hold by-elections in three constituencies...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women stranded in floods take risky trips to give birth

SEHWAN: Rubina Mallah took a perilous, three-hour boat journey across flood waters to get to the nearest hospital in time to give birth to...
Read more
NATIONAL

State land worth Rs419mn retrieved

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by the concerned administration on the orders of the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman to redress public...
Read more
NATIONAL

Is dengue the next threat in flood-hit Pakistan?

KARACHI: As devastating floods rip through Pakistan impacting more than 33 million people, another major threat lies round the corner. Public health experts are...
Read more
NATIONAL

Killing of livestock in floods likely to trigger meat, milk shortage

LAHORE: As the losses from devastating floods keep piling up, farmers and experts fear that the killing of hundreds of thousands of animals may...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Women stranded in floods take risky trips to give birth

SEHWAN: Rubina Mallah took a perilous, three-hour boat journey across flood waters to get to the nearest hospital in time to give birth to...

Anderson and Broad targeting Ashes, says Stokes

State land worth Rs419mn retrieved

Church leader calls for concerted efforts to improve literacy in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.