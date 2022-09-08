Murad seeks depts action for floodwater drainage as river receding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of different departments tasked with coordination with other relevant departments for timely distribution of relief items to the flood affected people and disposal of floodwater.

The chief minister directed departments to make necessary preparations and arrangements for evacuation of Kambar-Shahdadkot water through Shahdadkot Mian Drain, Mirokhan Main Drain and Ghar main drain system.”Now, the River is receding, therefore efforts should be made to dispose of flood water from the towns and cities,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon, Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Advisor on Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Livestock Tamiz Khero, Secretary Works Imran Atta, Commander Engineering 5 Corps Brigadier Nayar, Commander Logistic Brigadier Anjum, Brigadier Inam and representatives of COMCOAST, and Southern air command, said a statement on Thursday.

The chief minister directed the agriculture department to work out a plan on how much land could be prepared for sowing late rabi crops. “You should prepare a plan to support the growers for provision of seeds, fertilizer and technological help so that they can grow wheat and vegetables,” he said.

The chief minister said that the unprecedented rains have affected 10.48 million people in 23 districts of the province, the calamity has displaced 6.286 million people of whom 576,121 have been shifted to camps. “This is one of the great humanitarian crises, therefore we as a government and its agencies have to work together for the rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Pak army, Navy and Air force and civil administration were carrying out rescuing and relief work but it had to be consolidated so that we could reach the maximum number of people.

The Secretary and Chief Engineer Irrigation briefed the chief minister that heaviest torrential rainfall in Balochistan generated huge quantum of floodwater which travelled from Khuzdar, Bolan, Sibi and Dera Murad Jamali entered Sindh via FP Bund and RBOD. Therefore, water level along FP Bund raised more than its design capacity. The unprecedented rainfall inundated the Right Bank of River Indus and further raised the level of RBOD.

All the channels of irrigation and drainage were flowing beyond their maximum capacity and caused a number of breaches in drains and channels of the irrigation network. Most of the areas of Kambar, Shahdadkot, Qubo Saeed Khan, Warah, Nasirabad, Mehar, KN Shah and Johi are underwater. Four breaches occurred in FP Bund and four in Suprio bund.

The CM was informed that Manchar attained level of RL 123.3 ft. on September 5, against ever maximum level of 121.65 during 2010 flood. A relief cut was made at RD-14 of Manchhar Containing Bund to save Sehwan City.

Another relief cut has been made along RD-52 to reduce the water level in Manchhar. The water from these cuts is inundating Union Councils of District Jamshoro such as Bubak, Wahur, Arazi, Channa, Jaffarabad and their surroundings areas.

A breach has also occurred in MNV Drain at RD-6. The water from this breach is flowing in the same pocket which is getting water from cuts in Manchhar Containing Bank.

Main Nara Valley Drain (MNV): A huge quantity of water from MNV breach has quickly raised the water level very high along Indus Link Canal.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the health department to set up a network of medical camps in the affected areas and tent cities and provide free medical aid to the people living there and provide supplements, nutrients to pregnant women, children, and elderly people.

The CM Sindh directed the Livestock department to set up camps to vaccinate cattle and arrange fodder for the cattle of the affected people.

The CM Sindh directed health and livestock departments to prepare their work plan and share their day-to-day progress with him.

The PDMA told the chief minister that they have distributed 153,940 tents, 978,431 mosquito nets, 99,960 plastic tarpaulin and 158,745 ration bags. The Corps -5 Representatives said that they have collected 2,225.8 tons of relief goods and distributed 1901 tons ration bags and 19976 tents.

At this the chief minister directed PDMA to coordinate with Corp 5 teams so that duplication could be avoided. “This coordination and distributed goods should be reconciled so that required goods could be arranged and ordered for procurement,” he said.

Pakistan Army has rescued 15021 people through air lifting, boats, and other means and set up 83 relief and medical camps in different districts.