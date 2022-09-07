NATIONAL

Imran secures bail extension over violation of administrative authority

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 25: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves after appearing at anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 25, 2022. Pakistanâs former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was granted pre-arrest bail on Thursday by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad till Sept. 1. A large number of people and journalists were present at the court when Khan arrived amid tight security measures taken by the Islamabad police. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended until September 27 the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan and the leadership of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party in a case pertaining to violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The law empowers district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. Such a ban is enforced by the police who register cases under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or a fine, or both.

In August, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan on charges of flouting a ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons imposed under Section 144 by holding a rally to protest against the arrest and purported torture of Shehbaz Gill, his chief of staff, in Islamabad on the 20th.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Iqbal took up the applications moved by Khan and his aides — including Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Asad Umar, and senators Faisal Javed Khan and Saifullah Niazi, among others.

Babar Awan, counsel for Khan, told the court that Niazi and Umar weren’t even in Islamabad at the time of registration of the case. “There is also a video recording of Umar [being present in Lahore],” he said.

At this, the judge asked the investigation officer (IO) to quash the case against those who did not participate in the rally.

Awan further told the judge that Khan was preparing to contest the upcoming by-election for nine National Assembly constituencies and, therefore, won’t appear today.

“When is the election?” the judge asked, to which Awan replied they were scheduled for September 25.

Subsequently, the judge accepted their requests to extend the bail period.

Previous articleUN begins massive relief operation for flood victims
Next articlePM urges sustainable mechanism to control climate change
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Digital martial law’: Imran accuses government of ‘unacceptable’ censorship

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan accused the government Wednesday of "unacceptable" censorship after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) apparently blocked national access to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges sustainable mechanism to control climate change

PESHAWAR: The prime minister on Wednesday said historic floods in the country caused heavy losses to lives and infrastructure, and emphasised introducing a sustainable...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN begins massive relief operation for flood victims

KARACHI: The UN refugee agency mounted a massive airlift relief operation for over 33 million victims of the disastrous floods. According to the United Nations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister warns Imran of action over ‘immoral language’ against institutions

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, warned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan that illegal action will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shame, misery as floods leave many without toilets

LAHORE: The stench of decay hangs over a makeshift camp in the south, where hundreds of locals have sought shelter from the devastating monsoon...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rights body slams Youtube block to ‘censor’ Imran

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF), a New York-based rights and advocacy group, criticised the government of Shehbaz Sharif over its attempt to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister warns Imran of action over ‘immoral language’ against institutions

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira, adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, warned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chair Imran Khan that illegal action will...

Shame, misery as floods leave many without toilets

Rights body slams Youtube block to ‘censor’ Imran

One century on, cult of Mussolini persists in Italy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.