Sports

Arshdeep’s reaction to hate campaign: I am laughing at all these tweets and messages

By Agencies

CHANDIGARH: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, who hasn’t posted anything on his social media handles since India’s defeat to Pakistan on Sunday night, has told his parents that he is ‘laughing’ seeing the tweets and messages.

Arshdeep Singh faced the wrath of social media users in India mainly by extremist Hindus after he dropped a catch in the closing stages of a tense Pak-India match.

Arshdeep’s father Darshan, who is currently the chief of security in a private company, told the Indian media after landing in Chandigarh on Monday evening that he spoke to Arshdeep before boarding. “His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence’,” he quoted his son as having said.

Arshdeep’s father Darshan and mother Baljeet were at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, watching the clash between Pakistan and India.

Arshdeep’s mother revealed that the entire Indian team is indeed backing the youngster. Her comments come after Virat Kohli had mentioned in the post-match press conference that the team environment is such that Arshdeep won’t feel left out after a difficult day on the field.

“Arshdeep told us that the whole Indian team is supporting him,” his mother said.

When asked about the treatment their son received, Arshdeep’s father answered: “As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don’t want to say much about trolls. You can’t shut everyone’s mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win.”

Several former India players and political leaders extended support to Arshdeep, who faced a barrage of hate campaigns on social media with an unidentified user even editing the player’s Wikipedia page to add references to “Khalistan”, a reference made to the Indian Sikhs’ demand for independence from India and separate homeland.

 

 

Previous articleSolomons says Australian offer to fund election ‘inappropriate’
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe...
Read more
Sports

Malik, Jamal’s top display helped Central, Northern secure victory in National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: All-round performance by Shoaib Malik earned Central Punjab their first win while Aamir Jamal’s top display with both bat and ball helped Northern...
Read more
Sports

Bavuma back to lead South Africa at T20 World Cup

JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa at the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup in Australia in October after recovering from an elbow injury....
Read more
Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies by 23 runs

Pakistan beat West Indies in their opening match of the Over 60s World Cup being played in Brisbane, Australia. According to a communique here on...
Read more
Sports

Pogba undergoes ‘successful’ knee surgery with World Cup at risk

Paul Pogba underwent successful knee surgery on Monday night, Juventus said as the France midfielder's hopes of appearing at the World Cup hang in...
Read more
Sports

Parents say Arshdeep laughing at storm over dropped catch against Pakistan

AMRITSAR: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s parents have quoted the cricketer as saying he was “laughing” at the messages received after Sunday’s clash between Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Bavuma back to lead South Africa at T20 World Cup

JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa at the International Cricket Council's T20 World Cup in Australia in October after recovering from an elbow injury....

Post-flood rehab strategy crucial at federal, provincial levels: PM

0.7m children enrolled in govt schools during ongoing admission drive: Tarakai

Pakistan beat West Indies by 23 runs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.