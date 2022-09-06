Solomons says Australian offer to fund election ‘inappropriate’

HONIARA: Solomon Islands on Tuesday said an Australian offer to fund its next election was “inappropriate”, dismissing Canberra’s latest effort to strengthen ties with the Pacific nation as it increasingly courts Beijing.

In a statement, the Solomons government accused Australia of trying “to influence how Members of Parliament will vote” on an upcoming bill that would delay national polls by seven months.

It comes after Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a landmark security pact with Beijing in April, sparking intense diplomatic jostling between China, the United States and its allies including Australia.