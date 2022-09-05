Opinion

Political temperature and flood

Apolarized country faces floods

By Dr Muhammad Akram Zaheer
14
0

The filing of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan has increased the political temperature in Pakistan more than ever. Khan’s government was brought down by a no-confidence motion earlier this spring by a broad coalition of opposition parties. However, his ouster may also have been due to declining support from the establishment, including the other powerful circles of the country.

Nonetheless Khan has managed to weave a narrative around his political downfall, claiming that he was overthrown by a foreign conspiracy which had ejected a Pakistani prime minister who disagreed on some international issues and who wanted to make foreign policy free  from the influence of major powers. Khan has skillfully exploited years of anti-US sentiment built up within the country as a result of the US military presence in Afghanistan.

- Advertisement -

Khan has cited remarks from a conversation between the outgoing Pakistani ambassador to the US and a senior State Department official as evidence of the foreign conspiracy against him. The latter said that in such circumstances it will be difficult for the USA to rebuild relations with Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan. As Pakistan struggles to cope with an economic crisis that has seen inflation rise to unsustainable levels, current rulers are eager to secure international debt issuance to prevent economic collapse.

If the ruling coalition or the establishment decides to put Khan behind bars, it is likely that the former prime minister will resort to a call for public agitation, which could lead to greater disorder and violence in the country which is already polarized

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been holding mass rallies and rallies calling for early elections to capitalize on his regained popularity in an attempt to form a government for another term. Khan and his supporters have been using inflammatory rhetoric and harsh language, not only accusing political opponents of collusion with foreign powers. However, the establishment has also rejected these allegations. The Election Commission has declared Khan’s party guilty of receiving illegal funding from foreign countries. Khan is contesting the decision in court, which could potentially lead to a total ban on him and his political party.

However, instead of retreating, Khan is moving forward. A senior political adviser to Khan was recently arrested on charges of treason for advising soldiers and officers on a television channel to disobey “illegal orders” from the military leadership. And allegedly, he was also subjected to torture. Khan gave another speech late last week in which he threatened the police and a female judge with arrest and torture of his political aide. The threat has led to fresh allegations against Khan. This time a case has been registered under the country’s strict anti-terrorism law, in which Khan has also received a three-day bail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party workers gather outside his residence to possibly prevent his arrest. The government of Pakistan also banned the live broadcast of any speech of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, though the courts later reversed the ban. The current political situation has become quite dangerous and the country is suffering from political and economic instability. And on the other hand, the country is suffering from heavy rains and floods.

In such a situation, the country is in dire need of unity and political stability in order to help the flood-affected persons and cope with the after-effects of this disaster. Because the rehabilitation of the flood victims after the flood will be a challenge, that requires more unity and endurance than chaos and instability.

If the ruling coalition or the establishment decides to put Khan behind bars, it is likely that the former prime minister will resort to a call for public agitation, which could lead to greater disorder and violence in the country which is already polarized. This situation can cause more damage that the country cannot afford. Therefore, patience and tolerance must be shown on both sides so that the flood victims’ wounds can be healed and recovery made possible.

Previous articlePakistan needs to treat neighbouring country as a sovereign state: Senator Mushahid
Next articleIMF acknowledges progress on roll-out of Track & Trace system
Dr Muhammad Akram Zaheer
The writer has a PhD in Political Science and can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The State is transferring ‘Legitimate Monopoly of Physical Power’ to individuals 

A Letter from Prometheus I am carrying the burden of “courage to know” for the last 40 years and have paid a heavy cost for...
Read more
Comment

Bangladesh PM’s upcoming India visit to be pivotal

After almost three years, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to Delhi again on a state visit on September 5 (today). Prime Minister...
Read more
Editorials

Politics among the floodwaters

PTI chief Imran Khan had earlier seemed not to realize that the country was being buffeted by record floods. He had continued with a...
Read more
Editorials

Another flood problem

The floods have been destructive beyond imagination. The problems of relief and rehabilitation are immense. But the United Nations Family Population Fund has reported...
Read more
Letters

Realistic approach

According to recent reports, finance minister is of the opinion that all commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including increase in petroleum development...
Read more
Letters

Price of honesty

I am shocked to learn that the Sindh government would deduct five days’ salary of all its employees in grade 17 and above. Being...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

US Congressmen visit flood-hit Dadu to assess devastation

ISLAMABAD/ DADU: A five-member delegation from United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Sunday visited flood hit areas in Dadu district of...

Finance Minister wants nation to live within its means

PM directives on FAC being implemented: Marriyum

The State is transferring ‘Legitimate Monopoly of Physical Power’ to individuals 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.