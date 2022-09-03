NATIONAL

Sindh reassured of Centre’s support in rescue effort

By Staff Report
Residents wade through flood waters near their homes following heavy monsoon rains in Kandiaro area, some 100 km from Sukkur, Sindh province, on September 2, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

— Water level in Sukkur Barrage rises, touching new highs

— US lawmakers due to assess damage

— French aid arrives

ISLAMABAD: As a high-level flood passed through Sukkur Barrage on the Indus river and water levels persistently rose on Manchhar Lake in Dadu district, the prime minister on Saturday assured Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, of complete support of the federal government in the former’s effort to rescue and rehabilitate people in the flood-hit areas.

The development came a day after Dadu city was surrounded by floodwaters — with an inundated Khairpur Nathan Shah city to the north, Manchhar Lake to the south, the Main Nara Valley drain to the west, and the Indus river to the east.

In the Dadu district, several villages were under as much as 11 feet of water, according to Bashir Khan, a local resident who is in contact with people remaining in the area. “My house is underwater, I left my place four days ago with my family,” he told Reuters.

In neighbouring Mehar, residents were building a dyke in an attempt to prevent floodwaters from entering the town, he said.

During a telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Shehbaz Sharif on his government’s efforts to rescue the flood victims.

Sharif urged that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the chief minister and Sindh government, his office said in a press statement.

Shah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured he won’t disappoint the flood victims.

FRENCH AID ARRIVES

Meanwhile, a planeload of assistance meant for the flood-hit people sent by the government of France landed at the Islamabad airport. At the airport, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel greeted Nicolas Galey, the French ambassador in Islamabad, who received the aid on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Patel said the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not sit idle until the victims were rehabilitated.

On the occasion, he also acknowledged close ties between the two nations, stressing the need for a joint effort to mitigate the sufferings of the people hit by the natural calamity.

He added that Islamabad was grateful not only to Paris but also to the French people whose support showed they stood by the people of Pakistan in testing times.

Patel said the assistance also included medicines and motor pumps to drain out the floodwater. “Not only that French doctors have also reached here to look after the sick in the flood victims,” he added.

US LAWMAKERS ARRIVE TO ASSESS DAMAGE

Two members of the US Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee and Tom Suozzi, are due in Pakistan on Sunday to assess the damage caused by the floods.

The visit was announced by Lee in a press conference she held accompanied by Tahir Javed, a Pakistan-origin American businessman and member of the ruling Democratic Party.

In Pakistan, the lawmakers will call on the nation’s top leadership, she said. Javed said that after assessing the damage caused by the floods, he will press Washington to increase the assistance to Pakistan.

Previous articlePower supply in 46 grid stations restored
Next articleUS military sending assessment team amid deadly floods
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Aid groups warn of growing plight in flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The army rescued a further 2,000 people stranded by rising floodwaters, they said, while the nation's best-known charity warned that only a small...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘We’ve gone back 50 years’: farmers count damage from devastating floods

PESHAWAR: Farmers are still counting their losses from the devastating floods that have put a third of the country under water, but the long-term...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister vows no stone unturned to provide relief to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The government will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood victims in a country a third inundated,...
Read more
NATIONAL

DC urges promotion of female entrepreneurship

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has said facilitating young girls in receiving an education is the responsibility of both the parents and society...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khanpur Dam spillways opened to avert destruction

ISLAMABAD: After experiencing torrential rains, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being pummeled by floods as the gushing waters are leaving a trail of...
Read more
NATIONAL

From furnace to flood: Jacobabad, world’s hottest city, now under water

JACOBABAD: Not long ago, Sara Khan, principal at a school for disadvantaged girls in Jacobabad, looked on in alarm as some students passed out...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Brave and calm’ for India showdown, says Rizwan

DUBAI: Mohammad Rizwan says Pakistan are striving to stay "brave and calm" for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their...

Khanpur Dam spillways opened to avert destruction

From furnace to flood: Jacobabad, world’s hottest city, now under water

US military sending assessment team amid deadly floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.