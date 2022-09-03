NATIONAL

US military sending assessment team amid deadly floods

By AFP
TOPSHOT - People who fled their flood hit homes stand outside temporary tents set along a road during a heavy monsoon rainfall in Sukkur of Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in Pakistan's north were ordered to evacuate on August 27 as the death toll from devastating monsoon rains neared 1,000 with no end in sight. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: The United States is conducting a military aid mission to flood-devastated Pakistan, the US armed forces’ Central Command said.

“CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support DoD (the US Department of Defense) can provide (…) as part of the United States’ assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan,” spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The decision followed a telephone conversation between CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the spokesman said.

The United States is the top arms supplier to Pakistan, but relations between the two countries are often rocky.

The 2011 killing in northern Pakistan by US forces of top terror suspect Osama bin Laden — who had taken refuge near a military complex — caused deep rifts between Islamabad and Washington.

But since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago, the United States has sought to strengthen ties.

Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming over 1,200 lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Authorities have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and strength of extreme weather events.

AFP

