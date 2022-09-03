NATIONAL

PM reassures federal govt’s support to Sindh in relief, rescue efforts

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support by the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected people in Sindh.

During a telephonic conversation, PM was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood affectees in the province.

PM Shehbaz stressed the fact that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government and the CM in the relief and rehabilitation activities.

CM Murad expressed his gratitude to the premier and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected people.

“Sindh hasn’t seen devastation on such a scale before. Crops have been destroyed and the cattle has perished,” the PM said.

Earlier, he had announced that Rs1 million compensation would be given to the families of each of the deceased. He had also instructed the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to distribute Rs25,000 to every rain-affected and displaced family in Sindh.

PM Shehbaz has also announced a Rs15 billion grant for the Sindh government, which the province could utilise at its discretion for the rehabilitation of the affected people.

Fresh floods in Sindh

On Thursday, the Indus was in high flood with a flow of 531,000 cusecs water at Guddu; 529,000 cusecs at Sukkur and 408,000 cusecs at Kotri. According to the Indus River System Authority (Irsa), so far, 16.7 million acre-feet of water had been released into the sea.

Meanwhile, flood torrents, after devastating Larkana, were raging in the Dadu district. After inundating the Khairpur Nathan Shah taluka of the Dadu district and Sujawal Junejo taluka of Kambar-Shahdadkot district, the Mehar taluka of Dadu came under serious threat of flooding.

Previous articlePerils of development and eco balance
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that the only remedy to the economic crisis is conducting immediate, free and fair elections...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five awarded 43-year prison term in Quetta youth lynching

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta awarded 43 years of rigorous imprisonment to five accused each for the murder of Bilal Noorzai, a young...
Read more
NATIONAL

Accusing govt of breaching accord, TTP ends ‘indefinite ceasefire’

PESHAWAR: The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced an end to the months-long “indefinite ceasefire”, accusing the government of beaching the agreement brokered by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nine PML-N leaders granted interim bail in PA ruckus case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court here on Saturday granted interim bail to nine PML-N lawmakers including Rana Mashhood. Another PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Imran Khan wanted to save his skin in corruption cases by spreading anarchy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi by-polls: ECP asks Sindh IGP to reverse cops transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police to withdraw transfers of police officers from Karachi...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Perils of development and eco balance

Floods in the South Asian context have been synonymous with overflowing rivers during the monsoon, which in that part of the world stretches between...

Fresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan

Five awarded 43-year prison term in Quetta youth lynching

Accusing govt of breaching accord, TTP ends ‘indefinite ceasefire’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.