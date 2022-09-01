NATIONAL

Several colleges in KP damaged in recent floods

By Staff Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Thursday informed that the recent flood had badly damaged three degree colleges while the others were partially damaged.

Sharing details in a statement issued here, the minister said that ground floors of Govt. Post Graduate Degree College Nowshera and Govt. Girls Degree College Nowshera were badly damaged while the boundary wall and drainage system
of Govt. Degree College No. 3 D I Khan had collapsed.

He informed that boundary walls of Govt. Degree College Kulaci, Govt. Degree College Upper Dir, Govt. Degree College Kohi and Maraghzar were partially damaged in floods.

He said that relief centers had been established in 22 colleges situated in Charsadda, DI Khan, Nowshera, Manshera and Tank.

He said that teaching and non-teaching staff had been mobilised for the assistance of stranded people while welfare and non-governmental organizations were also being assisted in carrying out relief activities.

He said that the damage assessment report and a plan to rehabilitate colleges would be completed very soon.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

