Death toll from floods reaches 1,162

— Statistics show 33.4mn affected in worst floods in recent memory

— Up to 200,000 feared trapped in remote regions

QUETTA/PESHAWAR/MULTAN: Another 36 people were claimed dead in different rain and flood-related mishaps across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 1,162, according to the official statistics released late on Tuesday.

Of the latest fatalities, 19 were reported from Punjab, whose southern districts have been battered by massive floods caused by torrential rains over the past two weeks.

Nine people, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The remaining deaths were reported from Sindh and Balochistan, the authority said.

A total of 3,554 people have been injured in all four provinces, the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region and Azad Jammu and Kashmir since mid-June.

Some 33.4 million people in 72 districts across the country have been affected by the ongoing rainfall and floods, the NDMA said.

Constant rains and raging floods have already destroyed a large chunk of infrastructure and agricultural lands across the country, including tens of thousands of houses, roads, and bridges, and washed away nearly a million animals.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS STRANDED

Up to 200,000 people are stranded in remote valleys after the unrelenting floods — with helicopters the only way of reaching them.