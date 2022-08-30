Court turns down Gill’s bail request

— Mazari says ‘shameful’ development showed ‘conspirators’ were willing to go all the way to ‘get’ Imran

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected the request for post-arrest bail moved by Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, in a so-called sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict he’d reserved earlier.

In Monday’s proceedings, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader revealed that he was willing to tender an apology.

He said that the complainant — a magistrate — has accused the PTI leader of sedition and also nominated five other people in his statement to the police.

“Gill could never think of committing treason, rather the transcript of his statement was altered to misquote him,” he alleged and offered that the PTI leader was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology to address the confusion.

The counsel of Gill, however, lamented that no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for the treason.

On August 25, Gill filed a bail petition in the sessions court. He is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his remarks criticising the military.

Responding to the development, PTI MP Shireen Mazari said the denial of bail to Gill was “shameful”.

She alleged the state was “hellbent on torturing Gill to try and get to” Khan.

“His torture is now evident before the world. How far will conspirators go in desperation to Get IK! So far they have failed at each turn of their vicious plotting!” she tweeted.