NATIONAL

Court turns down Gill’s bail request

By Staff Report

— Mazari says ‘shameful’ development showed ‘conspirators’ were willing to go all the way to ‘get’ Imran

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday rejected the request for post-arrest bail moved by Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, in a so-called sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict he’d reserved earlier.

In Monday’s proceedings, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader revealed that he was willing to tender an apology.

He said that the complainant — a magistrate — has accused the PTI leader of sedition and also nominated five other people in his statement to the police.

“Gill could never think of committing treason, rather the transcript of his statement was altered to misquote him,” he alleged and offered that the PTI leader was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology to address the confusion.

The counsel of Gill, however, lamented that no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for the treason.

On August 25, Gill filed a bail petition in the sessions court. He is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his remarks criticising the military.

Responding to the development, PTI MP Shireen Mazari said the denial of bail to Gill was “shameful”.

She alleged the state was “hellbent on torturing Gill to try and get to” Khan.

“His torture is now evident before the world. How far will conspirators go in desperation to Get IK! So far they have failed at each turn of their vicious plotting!” she tweeted.

Previous articleAsia Cup to be shown on big screens in Muzaffargarh: deputy commissioner
Next articleGeelani’s legacy continues to dominate politics in held Kashmir: APHC leader
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two more planeloads of relief goods for flood victims arrive

KARACHI: Two more Turkish planes carrying tents, rations, medicines, and other relief supplies for flood victims landed in Karachi on Tuesday. Turkish Consul General in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Relief and desperation in makeshift flood camps

PESHAWAR/QUETTA: Makeshift camps have sprung up all over Pakistan -- in schools, along motorways and at military bases -- to give shelter to millions...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC asks interior secretary to explain travel ban on civil servant

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the interior secretary over a plea moved by Azam Khan, a career...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN to seek $160mn in emergency aid for floods

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly a half million displaced victims...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bajwa visits flood-hit Swat

ISLAMABAD: Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army chief, will visit flood-hit areas in Swat on Tuesday to get an on-ground update about the evacuation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood victims share horrific tales amid fears of food insecurity

KARACHI: It took only four hours to completely inundate the small village of farmer Altaf Hussain near historic Ranipur town of Sindh, where swirling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UN to seek $160mn in emergency aid for floods

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding for nearly a half million displaced victims...

Bajwa visits flood-hit Swat

Flood victims share horrific tales amid fears of food insecurity

Geelani’s legacy continues to dominate politics in held Kashmir: APHC leader

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.