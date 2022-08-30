NATIONAL

Geelani’s legacy continues to dominate politics in held Kashmir: APHC leader

By Staff Report
Hardline faction All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani addresses a press conference in Srinagar on August 31, 2010. Geelani demanded that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh "must commit publicly and ensure practically that henceforth no killings and no arrests shall take place." Geelani has been spearheading the recent wave of protests and strikes, in which 65 people have died since early June, and also demanded declaring Kashmir as an international dispute, complete demilitarisation, the release of all political prisoners and the conviction of security forces involved in recent killings of protesters and bystanders. AFP PHOTO/ Sajjad HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: While paying glowing tributes to veteran pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his first death anniversary, Altaf Hussain Wani, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said his legacy continued to dominate political life in the occupied region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Wani said Geelani was a towering personality and an internationally recognised leader who spent all his life advocating the Kashmiris’ legitimate right-the right to self-determination.

Calling Geelani one of Kashmir’s most revered and tenacious Hurriyat leaders, he said: “Geelani sahib was respected for the refinement of his personality, dedication and unwavering commitment to his mission,” adding he won accolades from people within and outside Kashmir even by his critics and political adversaries.

“The deceased leader was an ideologue and a strong proponent of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, his life long struggle and sacrifices for Kashmir cause will serve as a beacon light for coming generations, who believe in the principle of justice, freedom and human rights,” Wani said.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end, he said the best way to pay the tribute to Geelani was to uphold his mission and follow the proud legacy he had left behind.

“The legacy of Geelani continues to dominate political life in Kashmir”, Wani said. He added that India must take a leaf out of Kashmir’s history and know that it cannot suppress their legitimate political struggle by the dint of force or putting them in jails.

Stressing the need for resolving the dispute peacefully, he said it was high time that India should shun its repressive policies and create a congenial atmosphere.

Staff Report

