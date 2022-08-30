NATIONAL

Capital police to get training on nuclear radiation protection

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) would impart training to Capital Police on nuclear radiation protection.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General PNRA.

The meeting agreed on providing special gears to the personnel for radiation protection and nuclear safety in the federal capital.

The forum was apprised that nuclear substances were being commonly used for treatment in various medical institutions, therefore it was imperative to conduct a workshop to guide the cops about the effects of nuclear substances.

Initially a three day training would be held while later a nuclear radiation protection unit would also be established in the Federal Capital.

Similarly, various courses would be included in the curriculum in Islamabad Capital Police College to sensitize the personnel on preventive measures for nuclear and other radioactive material.

Speaking on the occasion the IGP said it was the first time that a nuclear radiation protection program was being arranged for a police force in the country that would not only help the personnel to ensure their own safety as well as of others.

