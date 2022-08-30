9 dead, 12 injured in Khuzdar road crash

QUETTA: Nine persons including five women died on Tuesday and 12 other sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Levis force officials said that a passenger van collided with a pick-up coming from opposite side on N-25 National Highway at Korak area of Khuzdar district.

As a result, four persons including three women died on the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

Twelve other persons sustained critical injuries two of them are stated to be critical. Later, the critically injured were moved to Karachi for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai, MPA Mir Yunus Zehri and other officials reached the scene and initiated the relief operation.

Emergency has been imposed in the District headquarter hospital. Many of the victims belonged to the family of JUI leader Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor Qalandarni.

KHUZDAR-QUBO SAEED KHAN ROAD BLOCKED

The traffic on M-8 highway that connects Khuzdar, Balochistan to Qubo Saeed Khan, Sindh Tuesday suspended from Wangu Hills to Barija due to massive landslides.

According to a National Highway Authority (NHA) official, massive landslides occurred from Wangu Hills to Barija.

The total length the highway from Khuzdar to Qubo Saeed Khan was 206 kms whereas the area effected was 40,000 meters.

Meanwhile the approaches of two bridges at N-65 from Kolpur to Dhadar (286km) were washed out.

However, the road from Dera Allah Yar to Sibbi has been opened for the traffic.

The chairman NHA supervised the restoration works at Bibi Nani Bridge and traffic had been restored there, he said, adding the restoration works of Pinjira bridge was underway.

The roads open for traffic include N-25 from Karachi to Quetta, N-10 Makran Coastal Highway and N-70 Qila Saifullah to Rakhni.

Meanwhile, the approach of Abad bridge, was breached on route N-40 from Lakpass to Taftan but the road was now open for the traffic.

The approaches of five bridges were also washed out on N-50 from Kuchlak to Mughal kot but now the road had been open for the traffic.