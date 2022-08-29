NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 226 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 226 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Monday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,568,679 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,575 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Sunday, 15,079 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 1.50 percent.

There are 110 patients who are in critical condition.

