SC issues notice to Hamza Shehbaz on NAB’s appeal

By Staff Report

On the appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued a notice to Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the case of intimating before arrest.

A two-member bench of the SC, headed by Justice Ejazul Ahsan, heard the NAB’s petition.

During hearing of the case, NAB prosecutor said that the LHC’s verdict was against the constitution. “SC verdicts already exist which say that it is not binding to inform the suspect prior to his or her arrest,” he added.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case for an indefinite time period.

The NAB had filed an appeal in the LHC in the case in April 2019.

