NATIONAL

Fixed tax on retailers waived: PM exempts 17.1m power consumers from FAC

By Staff Report

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a complete exemption for about 17.1 million electricity consumers out of 30 million in the country from paying fuel adjustment charges in the electricity bills.

As immediate relief measures to the masses, the prime minister said the government had also notified rescinding of levy of fixed taxes on retailers and shopkeepers.

He announced that out of 30 million consumers, a total of 17.100 million would not pay the fuel adjustment charges (FAC) in their electricity bills, as it was now removed. “After this relief announcement, they will not pay a single rupee under the FAC,” he added.

He said about 300,000 users of agriculture tube wells in the country would also enjoy a complete exemption from the fuel adjustment charges.

The prime minister further explained that a mechanism in that regard would be announced soon, adding they were also reviewing other power users’ costs.

Accompanied by the members of his delegation in Qatar where he arrived on a two-day official visit, the prime minister said when they came into power, they had two targets to achieve.

The coalition government carried the backlog of previous government which had left behind a trail of worst performance and economic decay, and due to their pathetic policies, the country was on the verge of default, he said, adding but due to the untiring efforts of the incumbent government, that danger was over.

The prime minister said the previous government’s poor performance had resulted in the price hike of commodities, but his government continued its efforts day and night to control it.

He said though they had not achieved much but collective efforts were being made ‘to send back the jinni of price hike back into the bottle’.

The prime minister regretted that during the debate on the passage of first fiscal budget, they had discussed the issue of fixed tax on retailers and shopkeepers but practically, the things went wrong which did not reflect reality.

Imposition of such taxes was against the spirit of what they had discussed, he said, adding due to such measures, the small shopkeepers had to face an extra burden of paying taxes.

The prime minister clarified that it was neither the purpose of the government nor they had discussed such mechanism.

A committee had been set up to fix the responsibility on the issue which would submit its report, he said, adding the process would take some time.

The prime minister said a notification was also issued regarding removal of fixed taxes of Rs 3000, 6000 and 10,000 on the shopkeepers.

 

Previous articlePromotion of ministerial staff in Police continues
Next articleEpaper_22-08-24 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

KP completes 150 schools in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed more than 150 schools including primary and high schools in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs15m medicines, other goods being sent to flood-hit areas: Patel

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the necessary medicines, worth over Rs15 million, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Another case registered against Shahbaz Gill

Islamabad police on Tuesday registered FIR against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for possessing an illegal weapon. The first information report (FIR) has...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP decides large-scale vaccination campaign against LSD

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here on Tuesday decided to launch a large-scale special vaccination campaign to effectively control the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) of...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt raises minimum wage to Rs 25,000

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has increased the minimum wage for labourers in the province to Rs 25,000. According to details, the KPK government has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Huge-size bats stun locals in Shangla; damaging orchids

PESHAWAR: Large size bats have suddenly arrived in mountainous areas of Shangla district, damaging orchids of persimmon, apple, pears, walnuts besides surprising locals as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Promotion of ministerial staff in Police continues

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, the departmental promotion of ministerial staff is continued in Punjab Police in...

Democracy in danger

The issue of Kashmir’s autonomy

KP completes 150 schools in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.