CITY

Promotion of ministerial staff in Police continues

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, the departmental promotion of ministerial staff is continued in Punjab Police in accordance with merit and seniority.

In this regard, 34 stenographers and 62 senior clerks and 9 junior clerks have been promoted to the next grades. DIG Establishment 2 has issued notifications for Ministerial Staff promotions.

According to details, the promotion board meetings were held a few days ago for departmental promotions of ministerial staff of the Punjab Police, after which the notification for promotions of ministerial staff has been issued on the last day. DPR Branch Stenographer Qaiser Rafiq has been promoted to grade 16 while Muhammad Khalid, Ghulam Farid, Ejaz Rafiq, Muhammad Asif, Arif Ali, Adnan Ali and Irfan Haider are also among the promoted stenographers.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab has congratulated the promoted ministerial staff and asked them to ensure that they perform their duties with more diligence. Additional IG Establishment Punjab said that departmental promotion is actually a reflection of increase in responsibilities and officers should ensure the performance of duties with more diligence.  Additional IG Establishment Punjab said that according to merit and seniority, the process of departmental promotion of officers and personnel will remain continued.

 

Staff Report

