Zardari: lust for office driving a ‘power-hungry man’ crazy

By INP
Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari arrives at the court for a hearing to face the charges of money laundering case in Karachi on January 23, 2019. - The Pakistani banking court on January 23 extended interim bail to Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur until February 6 in money laundering case, local media said. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Tuesday claimed lust for power is driving “one man” crazy, in an apparent reference to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Members of the Sindh cabinet called on Zardari to discuss matters of mutual interest and the flood situation in the country.

On the occasion, the former president said that situation is worrisome in the entire country due to heavy rains and stressed that everyone needs to set aside his politics and instead help the flood affectees.

Criticising Khan, Zardari said that Pakistan Army troops are fighting militants in two provinces and the former threatens the military, police and judiciary, and challenges the government to arrest him.

Judiciary must see if this person is above the law, he added.

