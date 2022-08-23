Zardari: lust for office driving a ‘power-hungry man’ crazy

KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Tuesday claimed lust for power is driving “one man” crazy, in an apparent reference to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Members of the Sindh cabinet called on Zardari to discuss matters of mutual interest and the flood situation in the country.

On the occasion, the former president said that situation is worrisome in the entire country due to heavy rains and stressed that everyone needs to set aside his politics and instead help the flood affectees.

Criticising Khan, Zardari said that Pakistan Army troops are fighting militants in two provinces and the former threatens the military, police and judiciary, and challenges the government to arrest him.

Judiciary must see if this person is above the law, he added.