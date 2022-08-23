World

Malaysia top court upholds former prime minister Najib’s graft conviction

By The Associated Press
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (C) greets supporters as he walks out during a break in the trial during an appeal against his corruption conviction over the 1MDB financial scandal, at the federal court in Putrajaya, on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Arif Kartono / AFP) (Photo by ARIF KARTONO/AFP via Getty Images)

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak lost his final appeal on Tuesday in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, with the top court unanimously upholding his conviction and 12-year prison sentence.

The loss means Najib will have to begin serving his sentence immediately, becoming the first former prime minister to be jailed. He left the courthouse after the verdict and was reportedly taken to prison.

The five-member Federal Court panel said it found the High Court judge was right in his judgment and that Najib’s appeal was “devoid of any merits.”

“This is a simple and straightforward case of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering,” said Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat, who read out the verdict.

“We are unable to conclude that any of the findings of the High Court, as affirmed by the Court of Appeal, were perverse or plainly wrong so as to warrant appellate intervention. We agree that the defense is so inherently inconsistent and incredible that it does not raise a reasonable doubt on the prosecution case,” she said.

The court ordered Najib to begin his time behind bars. He also must pay a 210 million ringgit ($47 million) fine.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates. Najib was found guilty in 2020 of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

Najib, 69, has maintained he is innocent and had been out on bail pending his appeals. Just before the court delivered its verdict, he stood up in the dock to make a statement protesting the top court’s series of refusals last week to postpone the appeal hearings.

Najib said he felt he was “unfairly treated” and that his case has been rushed through. He pointed out that a leaked verdict by the Federal Court had been posted on a website and said if this was true, it would be a “judicial misconduct of the highest order.”

But Maimun said the appeal hearings had ended because Najib’s newly appointed lawyers refused to make any new arguments in protest of not being given more time to prepare.

Najib appeared in shock after the verdict was read. He was immediately surrounded by his family and supporters.

“This is a historic moment for Malaysia, where the most senior leader has actually now faced an unprecedented moment of political accountability,” said Bridget Welsh, a Southeast Asian expert at Malaysia’s Nottingham University. ”For this decision, which is the first of many cases involving this particular scandal, to move in this particular direction really is a testimony to the rule of law in Malaysia, and the strengthening of the demands for the rule of law in Malaysia.”

Earlier Tuesday, Najib sought to remove Maimun from the case, citing possible bias because her husband had made a negative Facebook posting about Najib’s leadership shortly after his ouster in the 2018 general elections. But the judges dismissed Najib’s application.

The Federal Court last week also dismissed a bid by Najib to seek a retrial on grounds of bias by the High Court judge, and refused to postpone the appeal to give his new lawyers more time to prepare. The court also denied a request by Najib’s new lawyer to withdraw from the case.

Maimun, Malaysia’s first female chief justice who was appointed in 2019, has come under attack on social media from Najib’s supporters. Police arrested a man over the weekend in connection with death threats made against Maimun.

Hundreds of Najib’s supporters gathered outside the court in a show of support.

The prison term will cement Najib’s fall from grace. The British-educated Najib was born into Malaysia’s political elite. His father was the country’s second prime minister and his uncle was the third.

He was thrust into politics in 1976 after his father died, becoming Malaysia’s youngest lawmaker at age 22, and the youngest ever deputy minister two years later. He became prime minister in 2009 as a reformer but his term was tainted by the 1MDB scandal that sparked investigations in the US and several other countries and caused his government’s downfall.

Najib faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to 1MDB, and his wife is also on trial on corruption charges.

Najib, who has a strong social media following, remains politically influential. His United Malays National Organisation leads the current government after the defections of lawmakers caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Previous articleZardari: lust for office driving a ‘power-hungry man’ crazy
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UN Security Council members split over ban on Taliban officials’ travel

NEW YORK: Members of the United Nations Security Council remained divided Monday over whether to exempt some of Afghanistan's Taliban officials from a travel...
Read more
World

Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk has served former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material to help him get out...
Read more
World

Republic of Korea, U.S. kick off joint military drills

The Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States on Monday began their annual military drills involving the large-scale field maneuvers that had been...
Read more
World

China says U.S. ambassador’s Taiwan remarks ‘expose hegemonic logic’

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns' recent remarks about Taiwan region "called white black" and again "exposed Washington's hegemonic logic," a Chinese Foreign Ministry...
Read more
World

Afghan Floods: 14 killed, 12 injured in Paktia province

At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured in heavy downpour and flash floods late on Sunday in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province,...
Read more
World

What does the queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

LG elections: After Malir, Korangi deputy commissioner seeks postponement

KARACHI: After Malir's deputy commissioner petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend the local government elections in certain constituencies of his district,...

Journalist critical of government remanded in police custody

ECP seeks PTI’s response in funding case

UN boss urges calm as political turmoil deepens

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.