NATIONAL

Seven killed, 10 injured in Khairpur roof collapse

By Staff Report
Mourners offer funeral prayers beside ambulances carrying coffins of the victims of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi on May 29, 2020. - Investigators scouring the site of a crashed Pakistani airliner found the jet's cockpit voice recorder on May 28 and hope it will answer why pilots had failed at an initial landing attempt. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing 97 people on board. Two passengers survived. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and around 10 others injured on Monday after a roof of a mosque collapsed in Khairpur district of Sindh, media reports said.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the Ahmadpur neighbourhood of the district early Monday due to torrential rains, and over 100 people, including women and children, got trapped under the debris.

The victims were sleeping in the mosque during the tragic incident, rescue officials said.

The victims were local flood-affected people who have taken refuge in the mosque since their own houses were affected by the floods.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, rescue officials said.

Heavy rains in the area over the last four days had resulted in multiple accidents.

Previous articleWhat does the queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Next articlePakistani delegation highlights issues faced by SCO region at Tashkent moot
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistani delegation highlights issues faced by SCO region at Tashkent moot

A two-member delegation of the National Security (NSD) Division led by Secretary NSD, Eng. Aamir Hasan attended the 17th Meeting of the Secretaries of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan among most vulnerable to climate change: minister

ISLAMABAD: The world is experiencing the worst impact of climate change as Pakistan has a minimal carbon footprint but is among the most vulnerable...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army helps as desperation mounts in flood-hit cities

ISLAMABAD: The military stepped up efforts on Monday to rescue hundreds of thousands of people marooned by floods and facing severe shortages of food...
Read more
NATIONAL

Unfazed vaccinators fight polio against all odds

PESHAWAR: From the roofs of inundated mud houses, it was an incredible sight earlier this week to see two polio vaccinators wading through waist-deep...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reviews relief operations in flood-hit Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister will chair a meeting today to review the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader...

Pakistan among most vulnerable to climate change: minister

Army helps as desperation mounts in flood-hit cities

Unfazed vaccinators fight polio against all odds

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.