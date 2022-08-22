NATIONAL

Pakistani delegation highlights issues faced by SCO region at Tashkent moot

By Staff Report

A two-member delegation of the National Security (NSD) Division led by Secretary NSD, Eng. Aamir Hasan attended the 17th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states held in Tashkent from August 18 to 20 and highlighted the issues faced by the entire region.

During the meeting, a protocol of the 17th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO members was negotiated at the experts level and later signed by the leaders of the delegation where Eng. Aamir Hasan signed the document from Pakistan side, a news release said.

At the concluding meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states on August 20, Secretary Eng. Aamir Hasan delivered Pakistan’s country statement, touching upon issues facing the SCO region including challenges to international system, Covid-19 Pandemic, regional connectivity, situation in Afghanistan, International System and Security, Counter Terrorism, Illicit Drug Trafficking and Cyber Security among others.

The Secretary NSD also held bilateral meetings with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

It may be mentioned that since joining the SCO, Pakistan has remained an active and constructive member of the organization.

Previous articleSeven killed, 10 injured in Khairpur roof collapse
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Seven killed, 10 injured in Khairpur roof collapse

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and around 10 others injured on Monday after a roof of a mosque collapsed in Khairpur district...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan among most vulnerable to climate change: minister

ISLAMABAD: The world is experiencing the worst impact of climate change as Pakistan has a minimal carbon footprint but is among the most vulnerable...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army helps as desperation mounts in flood-hit cities

ISLAMABAD: The military stepped up efforts on Monday to rescue hundreds of thousands of people marooned by floods and facing severe shortages of food...
Read more
NATIONAL

Unfazed vaccinators fight polio against all odds

PESHAWAR: From the roofs of inundated mud houses, it was an incredible sight earlier this week to see two polio vaccinators wading through waist-deep...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reviews relief operations in flood-hit Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister will chair a meeting today to review the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader...

Pakistan among most vulnerable to climate change: minister

Army helps as desperation mounts in flood-hit cities

Unfazed vaccinators fight polio against all odds

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.