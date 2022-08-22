World

What does the queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day

By The Associated Press
TOPSHOT - A picture released in London on February 4, 2022, and taken last month, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looking at Queen Victoria's Autograph fan, alongside a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, west of London. - Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 2022, becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, heralding the start of her Platinum Jubilee year despite her retreat from public view. But the landmark date this weekend will see little fanfare, as the 95-year-old monarch traditionally spends the anniversary of the death of her father in private. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef.

Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.

“The queen was served jam pennies in the nursery as a little girl. She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since,” he says in a recently surfaced video published in July last year. The sandwiches are made from bread with a little butter and a spread of jam, then cut out into circles the size of an old British penny.

As part of the genteel tradition of afternoon tea, McGrady, who says he was a chef to the queen for 11 years, also revealed the monarch’s solution to a familiar quandary for British scone lovers: jam first or cream?

“The queen was always jam first,” he said in a separate video. “The jam went on followed by that delicious, clotted cream.”

As well as the preserve, the 96-year-old monarch has always been partial to fresh strawberries. “The queen would eat strawberries three or four nights a week in Balmoral if they were in season,” he says.

But woe betide anyone who tried to give her out-of-season berries. A January batch at the supper table would mean “off with your head,” joked McGrady.

The Palace would not comment on the queen’s sandwich preferences.

Previous articleEngland to play three Test matches in Pakistan in December
Next articleSeven killed, 10 injured in Khairpur roof collapse
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

After six months of war, what’s next for Ukraine?

PARIS: Six months after Russian forces launched what they hoped would be a blitzkrieg invasion of Ukraine, the conflict has turned into a grinding...
Read more
World

Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death

LONDON: From her engagement to Prince Charles as a shy teenager to her roles as a doting mother, humanitarian and global celebrity, Diana's turbulent...
Read more
World

‘Hindutva ideology a serious threat to world peace’

LONDON: Speakers at a panel discussion have termed Hindutva ideology a threat to world peace and security and called upon the international community and...
Read more
World

Terrorism victims, survivors must never be forgotten: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday paid tributes to victims of terrorism, marking the international day established to ensure that "victims and survivors...
Read more
World

Floods, landslides kill dozens as monsoon rains lash northern, eastern India

LUCKNOW: Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days,...
Read more
World

COVID-19 on rise in Afghanistan as over 700 cases confirmed

KUNDUZ, AFGHANISTAN: The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif to leave for maiden state visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave Tuesday on his maiden visit to Qatar at the invitation of Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leader...

Pakistan among most vulnerable to climate change: minister

Army helps as desperation mounts in flood-hit cities

Unfazed vaccinators fight polio against all odds

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.