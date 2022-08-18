NATIONAL

PTI announces new date for Karachi power show

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leadership on Thursday held an emergency meeting to discuss a new date for power show in Karachi scheduled for Friday 9today) was postponed due to torrential rains.

According to a source, the PTI provincial leadership has decided to hold a public rally in Karachi on August 26, two days before local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the rally, say sources, adding that the public rally would be organized in Bagh-e-Jinnah ground situated opposite to Mazar-e-Quaid.

PTI has also postponed its public gathering to be addressed by party chairman Imran Khan in Hyderabad on August 20.

The ongoing flood situation in Hyderabad has forced the PTI leadership to postpone the rally in the city.

According to the Met Office, Hyderabad has received 204 mm of rainfall in last 60 hours which included a devastating rain spell of 92 mm during 12 hours on August 18.

Staff Report

