Madhubala elephant gets relief after years of dental pain

Their visit follows an order by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in Karachi last year for Four Paws to assess the health of the animals after local animal rights activists had raised concerns in court about their well-being.

Named after the legendary Indian actress, Madhubala’s eyes were taped shut, her legs tied to side-grills to support her during sedation and the subsequent treatment at the Karachi Zoo.

The veterinarians had to use drills and other heavy surgical tools to extract the infected tusk which came out in bits and pieces.

“Due to long-term inflammation, the tissue is so fragile and thin it’s not possible to take it out at once, it is breakable,” said,” Dr Marina Ivanova said, showing Reuters reporters the extracted tusk.

An endoscopy before the procedure showed the full tusk inside measured 31 centimetres (12.2 inches), she said.