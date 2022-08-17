Imran Khan’s nomination papers rejected for NA-108 Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The nomination papers filed by PTI chairperson Imran Khan to contest by-elections from National Assembly Constituency NA-108 were rejected on Wednesday.

Khan had filed his nomination papers from all nine constituencies of the National Assembly and his papers were accepted in eight constituencies. However, interestingly, the district election commissioner in Faisalabad found fault with Khan’s assets.

Khan’s papers were accepted for constituencies NA-22, 24, 31, 45, 108, 118, 237, 239 and 246 including Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachi’s District South, respectively.

However, the district election commissioner for NA-108 said that the former prime minister did not provide a satisfactory answer to the objections related to his assets, and therefore, his nomination papers were rejected.

The returning officer issued the final list after checking all the documents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced September 25 as the date for the by-polls after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers — nine on general and two on reserved seats.

However, Khan’s papers have been accepted in the remaining eight constituencies.