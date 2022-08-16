NATIONAL

PTI to hold ‘freedom of speech’ seminar in Islamabad on Aug 18

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a ‘Freedom of Speech’ seminar as part of their two-day plan to raise their voice against the crackdown on media and press freedom in Islamabad on August 18.

According to details, Central Secretary PTI Asad Umer has issued an advisory to all party officials to prepare for the protest and seminar against the crackdown on media and press freedom by the incumbent government.

The party, on Wednesday, would stage a protest against the suppression of press freedom by the PML-N-led federal government. The protest in the capitol would be led by Asad Umer.

Additionally, the party would hold a seminar on ‘Freedom of Speech’ which would be addressed by PTI Chief Imran Khan. Journalists, writers and intellectuals would participate and address the seminar.

Prominent personalities from print, electronic and social media would be invited to take part in the seminar, the party advisory read.

News Desk

