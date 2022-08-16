NATIONAL

Female student abducted, ‘sexually harassed, filmed’ for refusing marriage proposal

By Staff Report
Back lit image of the silhouette of a woman with her hands pressed against a glass window. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. It is as if the 'woman' is trying to escape from behind the glass.

A female student was allegedly abducted, sexually harassed and filmed by men after she refused a marriage proposal in Faisalabad.

Police said that a female student in Faisalabad was kidnapped and harassed
for refusing a marriage proposal. The accused men forcibly took the girl to
their home from the University Town area.

The girl was subjected to inhumane torture by the accused who also trimmed
her hair and filmed the torture activities.

The female student stated in the police complaint that the prime suspect
namely Danish had abducted her and her brother Hassan after she refused to
marry him.

She revealed that Danish had also recorded a video of her being subjected to
sexual harassment besides threatening to make the video viral on social
media if she did not give her Rs1 million.

A case was lodged at the local police station over the complaint of the
victim in which six persons were nominated and 10 unidentified accused
including two women.

Police said that the case was registered under 10 different sections. Police
added that most of the accused are currently at large.

In the latest development, six nominated persons were arrested by Faisalabad
police following the orders of CPO Umar Saeed. The arrested persons include
prime suspect Danish, housemaid Maham, security guards Khan Muhammad,
Shoaib, Faizan and Asghar.

Police told the media that raids are being conducted to arrest another
accused namely Ana Ali. CPO Umar Saeed assured of bringing all culprits to
justice.

Staff Report

