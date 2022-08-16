PAF continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force came to the succor of flood affected families of Qila Abdullah, East of the provincial capital, Quetta.

PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations on the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. PAF is reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been damaged in the natural calamity.

As a humanitarian gesture, 41 tents and 600 ration packs carrying 12,000Kgs basic food items and commodities were distributed amongst the needy families. Moreover, 410 patients were also attended by the paramedical team of Pakistan Air Force.