Kashmiris, Sikhs in UK highlight Indian HR abuses through protests, digital van

By Staff Report

As India celebrated its Independence Day on August 15, the Kashmiri and Sikh communities in the United Kingdom held a number of protest demonstrations across the United Kingdom to respectively highlight human rights abuses by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for seeking Free Khalistan.

The Tahreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK also arranged a digital van was which displayed the messages of brutalities and human rights violations by Indian forces in the IIOJK.

The van passed in front of important landmarks in Central London including the British Parliament, 10 Downing Street, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, the Indian High Commission in London, and other important diplomatic missions.

Different organizations representing the British Sikhs and Kashmiris held a joint protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London.

The protestors were holding banners and placards and chanted slogans for independent Khalistan and free Kashmir.

During the protest demonstrations, a brawl between the Indian supporters and Sikh protesters was also reported when a Sikh protester snatched the Indian flag from an Indian citizen and tore it down.

A protest demonstration was held in front of the Indian Consulate in Birmingham by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK. Holding banners and placards, the participants chanted slogans against Indian illegal occupation in IIOJK and declared August 15 as Black Day.

The Kashmir Overseas Solidarity Council (KOSC) also held a protest gathering
at Bradford, UK in which the participants showed solidarity with oppressed
people of the IIOJK.

Staff Report

China’s political party system thrives over past decade

BEIJING: China's system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) has grown with the times, demonstrating distinctive...

