Militant behind JUI-F leader’s assassination killed in N. Waziristan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Monday killed a militant who masterminded the assassination of a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) it conducted in Mir Ali town of North Waziristan District, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Qari Sami-ud-Din and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar, were on their way home in Eidek village in July when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road. Both died on the spot. At the time, relatives said Sami-ud-Din had no feud with anyone.

On Monday, the ISPR said that during the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and a group of terrorists, following which the militant was shot dead.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the dead terrorist, the statement said.

The slain man remained actively involved in plotting attacks against security forces and killing of civilians, the statement said.

According to the army, locals of the area “appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.