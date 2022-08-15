NATIONAL

Militant behind JUI-F leader’s assassination killed in N. Waziristan: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Monday killed a militant who masterminded the assassination of a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) it conducted in Mir Ali town of North Waziristan District, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Qari Sami-ud-Din and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar, were on their way home in Eidek village in July when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road. Both died on the spot. At the time, relatives said Sami-ud-Din had no feud with anyone.

On Monday, the ISPR said that during the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and a group of terrorists, following which the militant was shot dead.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the dead terrorist, the statement said.

The slain man remained actively involved in plotting attacks against security forces and killing of civilians, the statement said.

According to the army, locals of the area “appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.

Staff Report

