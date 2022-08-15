Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with pomp, splendor

ISLAMABAD: While driving along colourfully lit and national flags-decorated buildings in Islamabad on the eve of Independence Day, Farwa Batool was brimming with joy and love for her country, singing and swaying to patriotic songs.

“My family and I are so excited to celebrate the day […] We all donned our special green and white dresses matching our national flag to show our love for our homeland,” said Batool.

“On every Independence Day, patriotism is in the air as people come out in droves to mark the day as an independent nation, enjoying festivities of the day including magnificent fireworks, parades, music concerts and cultural events,” she said, adding the day is extremely important as it reminds everyone the importance of freedom, the freedom to live their dreams.

Pakistan celebrated the 75th anniversary of its independence on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervour to commemorate the day when the country was declared an independent and sovereign state after a long struggle against British colonial rule in 1947.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the capital Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan, and the well-being of the people, according to the media.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid rich tributes to the founding fathers of the country and stressed fulfilling the dreams of having socio-economic justice, equality and the rule of law as envisioned by them.

Calling for unity among people, the prime minister said that nothing is more dangerous for a nation than internal division and disruption, as negative forces undermine the solidarity and integrity of the country and rob societies of their national purpose.

He also highlighted the greatest strength of Pakistan is the people, particularly the youth, adding it is their energy, resolve and passion that is capable of overcoming any odds, beating any hurdle and lighting the candle of hope.

Pakistanis got into a celebratory mood days before Independence Day as markets are flooded with people, splurging money on dresses, accessories, and food.

A number of stalls with national flags, badges, buntings, banners, balloons, green-white dresses and other stuff were set up at various crowded places in the cities across the country, evoking the patriotic spirit of celebrants.

Similarly, all major public and private buildings, roads and avenues were beautifully lit and adorned with green flags. People decorated their vehicles with national flags to express their love for their motherland.

To highlight the importance of the day and pay homage to the national heroes who devoted their lives to the freedom movement, commemorative programs are being aired on TV channels.

The educational, political, social and literary institutions also organised special programmes to mark the day.

As festivities are in full swing, law enforcement agencies have devised a comprehensive strategy to provide foolproof security to citizens and traffic management on Independence Day.

Talking to Xinhua, Shams Khalid, a 45-year-old company manager, said the day is being celebrated with a great spirit, especially the youth and children are more excited.

“I have two sons, and their enthusiasm and energy on this day are unmatchable. Our youth is aware of the fact that the country has given them identity and enormous respect and now it is their responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful and thriving welfare state,” Khalid said.