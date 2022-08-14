NATIONAL

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab honored with Pride of Performance

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Globally famed singer Arooj Aftab has added another feather to her cap as she has received the prestigious honor, Pride of Performance award.

On the occasion of 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals.

The 37-year-old vocalist received the highest literary award for showing excellence in the field of art and music. Brooklyn-based Pakistani star made her country proud after winning the first-ever Grammy award at 2022 Grammys.

Arooj bagged the award for Best Global Music Performance for Mohabbat at the 64th Grammy awards. Besides Arooj, celebrities including Muhammad Qavi Khan (Performing Arts), Jahangir Khan (Squash), Amjad Islam Amjad (Poetry), Anjum Shaheen alias Anjuman (Art -Acting), Parveen alias Sangeeta (Art -Film Director) and others were also among the awardees.

The citizens were honored with awards in recognition of their contribution in different fields. The ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23 2023.

 

