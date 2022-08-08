NATIONAL

COAS, Bill Gates discuss Polio eradication, healthcare in Pakistan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephone conversation on Monday and discussed matters related to healthcare particularly Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication.

Mr Gates appreciated Pakistan’s Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns, particularly through involvement of community leaders .

COAS appreciated Mr. Bill Gates and his foundation’s efforts towards this noble cause and assured him of continued full cooperation for polio free Pakistan.

Staff Report

