Pakistan supports Chinese efforts to safeguard its sovereignty: diplomat

By APP
Beijing, CHINA: People pass under Pakistani and Chinese flags at Tiananmen Gate on view for Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, 20 February 2006. Musharraf arrived in China late 19 February on a five-day visit that analysts said would focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, trade and technological assistance. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul-Haque said that Islamabad firmly believed in the “one China” policy and supports all efforts of the neighbouring country in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In an interview with Global Times, the ambassador maintained that Pakistan will continue to extend full support to its “iron brother” while responding to a question on US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and regarding China’s countermeasures.

“Within the bounds of international law, every country has the right to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said, adding that in the same vein, Pakistan supports all efforts of the Chinese government in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of the UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements.

“Inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs,” he said.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring.

The visit is seen as a serious violation of the one-China principle. On Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced eight counter-measures in response.

During the interview, the ambassador said Pakistan and China have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with each other through many challenges.

“Pakistan would continue to extend full support to its iron brother China on the issues of its core national interest,” he emphasised.

According to the ambassador, the current global geo-political situation remains tense as the world is already grappling with multi-faceted challenges.

He furthered that the regional situation in Taiwan Straits was complicated with the visit. “We believe that the world cannot afford another crisis with far-reaching implications for regional and global peace and security,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that the ‘one-China’ policy outlines that there is only one China in the world and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part.

“This is about China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which needs to be respected,” said Pakistan’s envoy.

He maintained that Pakistan opposes any attempt “to create two Chinas; one China, one Taiwan; or Taiwan independence”.

Ambassador Haque reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to China on the issues of its core interest — Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

APP

