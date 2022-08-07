Centre to snub Punjab’s choice for chief secretary: report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering the names of four Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) civil servants for the appointment of a new chief secretary, a report said on Sunday.

Citing people familiar with the development, the report said Babar Hayat Tarar, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, retired Capt. Asadullah Khan and Shehryar Sultan are in the race for the top administrative office.

It is also learnt the federal government has decided not to appoint the chief secretary of the choice of the Punjab government.

The development came a day after Kamran Ali Afzal, incumbent chief secretary, declined to serve under Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and informed the Establishment Division about his decision.

In a letter, he said personal matters led him to relinquish the charge. “Therefore, I cannot continue to serve in the same capacity with the new Punjab government,” he wrote in his letter.