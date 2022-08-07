NATIONAL

Centre to snub Punjab’s choice for chief secretary: report

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering the names of four Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) civil servants for the appointment of a new chief secretary, a report said on Sunday.

Citing people familiar with the development, the report said Babar Hayat Tarar, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, retired Capt. Asadullah Khan and Shehryar Sultan are in the race for the top administrative office.

It is also learnt the federal government has decided not to appoint the chief secretary of the choice of the Punjab government.

The development came a day after Kamran Ali Afzal, incumbent chief secretary, declined to serve under Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and informed the Establishment Division about his decision.

In a letter, he said personal matters led him to relinquish the charge. “Therefore, I cannot continue to serve in the same capacity with the new Punjab government,” he wrote in his letter.

Staff Report

Country headed towards default, warns Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday warned the country was heading towards default, blaming the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Gunmen assault policeman in Karachi

KARACHI: Around half a dozen armed young men thrashed an off-duty policeman at a roadside restaurant in the posh Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood...
PTI power show attempt to divert attention from Imran’s theft: Sana

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan will suffer defeat during the upcoming by-elections in...
ECP verdict in funding case being implemented per law: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case...
Policy continuity urged to achieve long-term economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the economy is in recovery mode and stressed political stability and continuity in policies to...
Conflict resolution critical for sustainable peace in S. Asia: Bilawal

PHNOM PENH: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said a peaceful resolution of long-standing disputes in the South Asian region was critical for sustainable peace and...
ECP verdict in funding case being implemented per law: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case...

Policy continuity urged to achieve long-term economic growth

Conflict resolution critical for sustainable peace in S. Asia: Bilawal

Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico in ‘targeted killings’

