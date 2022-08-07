Country headed towards default, warns Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday warned the country was heading towards default, blaming the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition for the desperate economic mess Pakistan is in.

In a series of tweets, the former minister, while talking about the economic crisis in the country, criticised the government. He said the foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports are decreasing, while the finance minister levies tax one week and withdraws the next.

Ahmad added that all the constitutional amendments done by the coalition government so far are not for the country but for their own interests. He also underscored August as a politically important month for the nation.

سیاستدان اپنے گندے کپڑے میڈیامیڈیا میں دھورہے ہیں۔سیلاب کی فوٹو کھینچوانے پر زوراورسٹیٹ بنک کا گورنر مقرر کرنے کا وقت نہی۔زمینی طاقتیں15حکمران پارٹیوں کے ساتھ ہیں،آسمانی طاقت اور عوام عمران خان کے ساتھ ہیں۔الیکشن کمیشن کے مفروضوں اور تضادات کے پیچھےشریفوں اور زرداری کا چہرہ ہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 7, 2022

Carrying on with the criticism, he said the leaders have been trying to clean the dirty roles they have played in the political domain by presenting themselves as innocent before the media.

“The politicians are washing the stains of their dirty politics in media,” he said.

Furthermore, Ahmad said Asif Zardari and the Sharif family are behind the conspiracy theories developed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).