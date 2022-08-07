NATIONAL

Country headed towards default, warns Rasheed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday warned the country was heading towards default, blaming the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition for the desperate economic mess Pakistan is in.

In a series of tweets, the former minister, while talking about the economic crisis in the country, criticised the government. He said the foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports are decreasing, while the finance minister levies tax one week and withdraws the next.

Ahmad added that all the constitutional amendments done by the coalition government so far are not for the country but for their own interests. He also underscored August as a politically important month for the nation.

Carrying on with the criticism, he said the leaders have been trying to clean the dirty roles they have played in the political domain by presenting themselves as innocent before the media.

“The politicians are washing the stains of their dirty politics in media,” he said.

Furthermore, Ahmad said Asif Zardari and the Sharif family are behind the conspiracy theories developed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

